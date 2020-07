Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments guest parking nest technology online portal package receiving

Hacienda Commons provides high class apartment living in a beautiful surrounding. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, IMAX cinema, BART, and parks. Or, perhaps you'd rather relax at home by our stunning pool and jacuzzi. With features such as spacious floor plans, upgraded kitchens, new energy efficient appliances, and accent walls that are available upon request, your apartment will represent your good taste. Stop in today to view our beautiful apartment homes.