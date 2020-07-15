All apartments in Pleasanton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

3462 Serra cir

3462 Serra Cir · (925) 200-6922
Location

3462 Serra Cir, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3462 Serra cir · Avail. Aug 6

$4,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
3462 Serra cir Available 08/06/20 Pleasanton brand new construction 5bed/4bath Condo near everything! - Rent: $4000 -

5 Bed /4 BA -

S.F.:2150 -

Garage: 2 car garage -

Condo -

Available: 08/06/2020 -

Year Built: 2018 -

Security Deposit: $6000 -

Pets: NO -

Refrigerator: Yes-

Washer / Dryer: Yes-

A/C: Yes -

Smoking: No -

Contact Daisy Borba at 925-200-6922 for info and showings.Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957

New Construction by Summerhill Homes. Bright Three Story Townhouse style Condo Unit. 5 bedrooms and 4 bathroom on multiple levels. Main living area features a formal Living Room, Dining area and Breakfast bar. Many designer selected upgrades to include wood/tile and carpet on the flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded bathrooms. Each floor has a bedroom and the top floor has 3 bedrooms. Plenty of room for the kids!
TOP PLEASANTON SCHOOLS! Close proximity to highways, shopping and restaurants. Barbecue area and greenbelt. Truly luxury living!

(RLNE4414388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3462 Serra cir have any available units?
3462 Serra cir has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3462 Serra cir have?
Some of 3462 Serra cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3462 Serra cir currently offering any rent specials?
3462 Serra cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3462 Serra cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3462 Serra cir is pet friendly.
Does 3462 Serra cir offer parking?
Yes, 3462 Serra cir offers parking.
Does 3462 Serra cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3462 Serra cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3462 Serra cir have a pool?
No, 3462 Serra cir does not have a pool.
Does 3462 Serra cir have accessible units?
No, 3462 Serra cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3462 Serra cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3462 Serra cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3462 Serra cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3462 Serra cir has units with air conditioning.
