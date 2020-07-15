Amenities
3462 Serra cir Available 08/06/20 Pleasanton brand new construction 5bed/4bath Condo near everything! - Rent: $4000 -
5 Bed /4 BA -
S.F.:2150 -
Garage: 2 car garage -
Condo -
Available: 08/06/2020 -
Year Built: 2018 -
Security Deposit: $6000 -
Pets: NO -
Refrigerator: Yes-
Washer / Dryer: Yes-
A/C: Yes -
Smoking: No -
Contact Daisy Borba at 925-200-6922 for info and showings.Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957
New Construction by Summerhill Homes. Bright Three Story Townhouse style Condo Unit. 5 bedrooms and 4 bathroom on multiple levels. Main living area features a formal Living Room, Dining area and Breakfast bar. Many designer selected upgrades to include wood/tile and carpet on the flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded bathrooms. Each floor has a bedroom and the top floor has 3 bedrooms. Plenty of room for the kids!
TOP PLEASANTON SCHOOLS! Close proximity to highways, shopping and restaurants. Barbecue area and greenbelt. Truly luxury living!
(RLNE4414388)