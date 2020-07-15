Amenities

3462 Serra cir Available 08/06/20 Pleasanton brand new construction 5bed/4bath Condo near everything! - Rent: $4000 -



5 Bed /4 BA -



S.F.:2150 -



Garage: 2 car garage -



Condo -



Available: 08/06/2020 -



Year Built: 2018 -



Security Deposit: $6000 -



Pets: NO -



Refrigerator: Yes-



Washer / Dryer: Yes-



A/C: Yes -



Smoking: No -



Contact Daisy Borba at 925-200-6922 for info and showings.Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957



New Construction by Summerhill Homes. Bright Three Story Townhouse style Condo Unit. 5 bedrooms and 4 bathroom on multiple levels. Main living area features a formal Living Room, Dining area and Breakfast bar. Many designer selected upgrades to include wood/tile and carpet on the flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded bathrooms. Each floor has a bedroom and the top floor has 3 bedrooms. Plenty of room for the kids!

TOP PLEASANTON SCHOOLS! Close proximity to highways, shopping and restaurants. Barbecue area and greenbelt. Truly luxury living!



