Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44

2451 Santa Rita Road · (650) 293-0426
Location

2451 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Willow West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2045 · Avail. now

$2,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located in one of the East Bay's most desirable locations, the spacious one-bedroom floor plans at Vista del Sol offer kitchens and baths with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, and generous walk-in closets. Each apartment includes a private patio or balcony. Our community has a relaxing pool, spa and sun terrace, outdoor cabana, clubhouse, fitness center, and barbeque.

World-class shopping, dining, and local vineyards are only minutes away. We are convenient to entertainment at the Alameda Fair Grounds or hiking, biking, and golf at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, Augustin Bernal Park or Callippe Preserve Golf Course. And, being close to BART, I-580 and I-680 means you're connected to family and friends throughout the Bay Area.

(RLNE5733171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 have any available units?
2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 have?
Some of 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 currently offering any rent specials?
2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 is pet friendly.
Does 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 offer parking?
Yes, 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 does offer parking.
Does 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 have a pool?
Yes, 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 has a pool.
Does 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 have accessible units?
No, 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44 has units with air conditioning.
