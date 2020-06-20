2451 Santa Rita Rd Unit 44

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Located in one of the East Bay's most desirable locations, the spacious one-bedroom floor plans at Vista del Sol offer kitchens and baths with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, and generous walk-in closets. Each apartment includes a private patio or balcony. Our community has a relaxing pool, spa and sun terrace, outdoor cabana, clubhouse, fitness center, and barbeque.



World-class shopping, dining, and local vineyards are only minutes away. We are convenient to entertainment at the Alameda Fair Grounds or hiking, biking, and golf at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, Augustin Bernal Park or Callippe Preserve Golf Course. And, being close to BART, I-580 and I-680 means you're connected to family and friends throughout the Bay Area.



