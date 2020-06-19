Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill carport online portal

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Pleasant Hill is a community is comprised of classic and upgraded studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located in the East Bay suburb of San Francisco, Pleasant Hill, CA. With distinctive features, residents can expect in-home amenities from walk-in closets and private patios/balconies to stainless steel appliances. The community boasts amenities such as two resort-style pools and a fitness center. With close proximity to the BART station, IMT Pleasant Hill gives residents an easy commute and all the best that the greater San Francisco area has to offer.