Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

IMT Pleasant Hill

225 Coggins Dr · (925) 231-4832
Location

225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Pleasant Hill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
online portal
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Pleasant Hill is a community is comprised of classic and upgraded studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located in the East Bay suburb of San Francisco, Pleasant Hill, CA. With distinctive features, residents can expect in-home amenities from walk-in closets and private patios/balconies to stainless steel appliances. The community boasts amenities such as two resort-style pools and a fitness center. With close proximity to the BART station, IMT Pleasant Hill gives residents an easy commute and all the best that the greater San Francisco area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Studio $400 1 bedroom $400 2 bedroom $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month
Cats
rent: $50/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned carport: included in 1-2 bedrooms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does IMT Pleasant Hill have any available units?
IMT Pleasant Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, CA.
What amenities does IMT Pleasant Hill have?
Some of IMT Pleasant Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Pleasant Hill currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Pleasant Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT Pleasant Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Pleasant Hill is pet friendly.
Does IMT Pleasant Hill offer parking?
Yes, IMT Pleasant Hill offers parking.
Does IMT Pleasant Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, IMT Pleasant Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Pleasant Hill have a pool?
Yes, IMT Pleasant Hill has a pool.
Does IMT Pleasant Hill have accessible units?
No, IMT Pleasant Hill does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Pleasant Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Pleasant Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does IMT Pleasant Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, IMT Pleasant Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
