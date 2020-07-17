All apartments in Placer County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

5149 Crestline Dr.

5149 Crestline Drive · (650) 270-3804
Location

5149 Crestline Drive, Placer County, CA 95631

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

air conditioning
fire pit
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
30' Travel Trailer (1 Bdrm) - Property Id: 307356

Foresthill
Clean
Nice Covered spot on wooded private property
Water, electric, sewage, garbage, wi-fi,
TV/DVD player, ROKU, microwave, A/C, gas range and oven, refrigerator with freezer, Coffee pot, toaster, barbecue, fire pit. Slide-out dinette.

Looking for one quiet, tidy, honest, and responsible person to rent the trailer month to month. $750.

Non-smoker, no drugs.

See video tour link below.

https://youtu.be/7y80ULRhjr0
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5149-crestline-dr.-foresthill-ca/307356
Property Id 307356

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5962535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

