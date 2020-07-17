Amenities
30' Travel Trailer (1 Bdrm) - Property Id: 307356
Foresthill
Clean
Nice Covered spot on wooded private property
Water, electric, sewage, garbage, wi-fi,
TV/DVD player, ROKU, microwave, A/C, gas range and oven, refrigerator with freezer, Coffee pot, toaster, barbecue, fire pit. Slide-out dinette.
Looking for one quiet, tidy, honest, and responsible person to rent the trailer month to month. $750.
Non-smoker, no drugs.
See video tour link below.
https://youtu.be/7y80ULRhjr0
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5149-crestline-dr.-foresthill-ca/307356
Property Id 307356
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5962535)