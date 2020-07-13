All apartments in Placentia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Merrick Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
310 S Jefferson St · (714) 497-2141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA 92870

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 51A · Avail. Aug 21

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 49F · Avail. now

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 02B · Avail. now

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14C · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 16H · Avail. Jul 19

$2,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 42H · Avail. Aug 12

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Merrick Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
valet service
on-site laundry
carport
fire pit
internet access
Centrally located. Newly renovated. Orange County living, just the way you pictured it.With these newly-renovated Placentia rentals, convenience and luxury come hand in hand. Exquisite details like dramatic vaulted ceilings, new in-home washer and dryers, quartz countertops, and a spacious balcony make you feel at home. With our newly renovated fitness center, pool, and BBQ area, you’ll only have to leave if you want to. When you do wander out into the world, you can easily get to Anaheim within 15 minutes and pop over to major shopping complexes for a little retail therapy in between. Or put fun in full gear at Angel’s Stadium, Great Wolf Lodge’s water park, Knott’s Berry Farm Amusement Park, and Disneyland – all just a few minutes away! It’s easy to upgrade your day-to-day at Merrick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 ($750 for pets under 1 year)
limit: 2 pet maximum
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Restricted breeds
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Merrick Apartments have any available units?
Merrick Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does Merrick Apartments have?
Some of Merrick Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Merrick Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Merrick Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Merrick Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Merrick Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Merrick Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Merrick Apartments offers parking.
Does Merrick Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Merrick Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Merrick Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Merrick Apartments has a pool.
Does Merrick Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Merrick Apartments has accessible units.
Does Merrick Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Merrick Apartments has units with dishwashers.

