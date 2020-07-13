Merrick Apartments.

Amenities
Centrally located. Newly renovated. Orange County living, just the way you pictured it.With these newly-renovated Placentia rentals, convenience and luxury come hand in hand. Exquisite details like dramatic vaulted ceilings, new in-home washer and dryers, quartz countertops, and a spacious balcony make you feel at home. With our newly renovated fitness center, pool, and BBQ area, you’ll only have to leave if you want to. When you do wander out into the world, you can easily get to Anaheim within 15 minutes and pop over to major shopping complexes for a little retail therapy in between. Or put fun in full gear at Angel’s Stadium, Great Wolf Lodge’s water park, Knott’s Berry Farm Amusement Park, and Disneyland – all just a few minutes away! It’s easy to upgrade your day-to-day at Merrick.