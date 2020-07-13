Merrick Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center concierge dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving valet service on-site laundry carport fire pit internet access

Centrally located. Newly renovated. Orange County living, just the way you pictured it.With these newly-renovated Placentia rentals, convenience and luxury come hand in hand. Exquisite details like dramatic vaulted ceilings, new in-home washer and dryers, quartz countertops, and a spacious balcony make you feel at home. With our newly renovated fitness center, pool, and BBQ area, you’ll only have to leave if you want to. When you do wander out into the world, you can easily get to Anaheim within 15 minutes and pop over to major shopping complexes for a little retail therapy in between. Or put fun in full gear at Angel’s Stadium, Great Wolf Lodge’s water park, Knott’s Berry Farm Amusement Park, and Disneyland – all just a few minutes away! It’s easy to upgrade your day-to-day at Merrick.