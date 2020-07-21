All apartments in Placentia
604 Macadamia Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

604 Macadamia Lane

604 Macadamia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

604 Macadamia Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Single Story 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath in beautiful Shady Hollow neighborhood in Placentia! HOA includes Pool and Tennis Court. Close 57 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

