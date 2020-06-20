All apartments in Placentia
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

526 Haiber Way

526 Haiber Way · No Longer Available
Location

526 Haiber Way, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4Bdr, 2.5Baths House - Property Id: 223440

Still searching for a dream home to rent? Well, look no further because we have the right house for you. located in Placentia between the cities of Yorba Linda and Brea. Top rated school districts in Orange County and a nationally recognized university.
Just less than a 5 minute drive away are multiple retail centers in the area, including the Brea Mall.

Also, the many parks in the area are within walking distance, which is great for weekend picnics with the family.

Our home for rent has 4 spaisious spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a laundray room, a long driveway, and backyard. The perfect size home for a family.

The the house is freshly painted inside and outside, and the flooring throughout the house was just installed less than a week ago.The kitchen has been completely renovated. Modern and elegantly designed kitchen cabinets put in, with granite countertops to complement the beauty of it all. Lastly, we've installed new Samsung stainless steel range and microwave.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223440
Property Id 223440

(RLNE5555446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Haiber Way have any available units?
526 Haiber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Haiber Way have?
Some of 526 Haiber Way's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Haiber Way currently offering any rent specials?
526 Haiber Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Haiber Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Haiber Way is pet friendly.
Does 526 Haiber Way offer parking?
No, 526 Haiber Way does not offer parking.
Does 526 Haiber Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Haiber Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Haiber Way have a pool?
No, 526 Haiber Way does not have a pool.
Does 526 Haiber Way have accessible units?
No, 526 Haiber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Haiber Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Haiber Way has units with dishwashers.
