526 Haiber Way

Spacious 4Bdr, 2.5Baths House - Property Id: 223440



Still searching for a dream home to rent? Well, look no further because we have the right house for you. located in Placentia between the cities of Yorba Linda and Brea. Top rated school districts in Orange County and a nationally recognized university.

Just less than a 5 minute drive away are multiple retail centers in the area, including the Brea Mall.



Also, the many parks in the area are within walking distance, which is great for weekend picnics with the family.



Our home for rent has 4 spaisious spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a laundray room, a long driveway, and backyard. The perfect size home for a family.



The the house is freshly painted inside and outside, and the flooring throughout the house was just installed less than a week ago.The kitchen has been completely renovated. Modern and elegantly designed kitchen cabinets put in, with granite countertops to complement the beauty of it all. Lastly, we've installed new Samsung stainless steel range and microwave.

