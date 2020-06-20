All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 524 Purdy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
524 Purdy Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

524 Purdy Avenue

524 Purdy Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

524 Purdy Ave, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Purdy Avenue have any available units?
524 Purdy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 524 Purdy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
524 Purdy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Purdy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue offer parking?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have a pool?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles