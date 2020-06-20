Rent Calculator
524 Purdy Avenue
524 Purdy Avenue
524 Purdy Ave
Location
524 Purdy Ave, Placentia, CA 92870
Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have any available units?
524 Purdy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Placentia, CA
.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Placentia Rent Report
.
Is 524 Purdy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
524 Purdy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Purdy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Placentia
.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue offer parking?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have a pool?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Purdy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Purdy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
