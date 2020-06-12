255 Chinook Dr

Amenities
Available mid-July. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Woodfield Townhouse in Placentia. Schools: Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle, El Dorado HS. NEW paint/carpet. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, laminate floors, pool, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, sport court, community room, bbq facilities, guest parking, and association fees paid. Utilities included: water. No pets please. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page for more information, or call 714-742-9122.