All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 255 Chinook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
255 Chinook Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

255 Chinook Dr

255 Chinook Drive · (714) 742-9122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

255 Chinook Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Available mid-July. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Woodfield Townhouse in Placentia. Schools: Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle, El Dorado HS. NEW paint/carpet. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, laminate floors, pool, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, sport court, community room, bbq facilities, guest parking, and association fees paid. Utilities included: water. No pets please. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page for more information, or call 714-742-9122.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Chinook Dr have any available units?
255 Chinook Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Chinook Dr have?
Some of 255 Chinook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Chinook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
255 Chinook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Chinook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 255 Chinook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 255 Chinook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 255 Chinook Dr does offer parking.
Does 255 Chinook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Chinook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Chinook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 255 Chinook Dr has a pool.
Does 255 Chinook Dr have accessible units?
No, 255 Chinook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Chinook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Chinook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 255 Chinook Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity