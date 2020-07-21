Amenities

243 Doverfield Drive Available 08/02/19 Beautifully Upgraded Condo in Broadmoor Exclusives Community! - Available August 2nd! This two story condo is located in the heart of Placentia. Walking distance from restaurant, clothing stores, and grocery shopping! Easy access to 57 freeway. Quiet community offers on site laundry, swimming pool, 1-car garage, driveway spot, and unassigned carport spot, with plenty of guest parking as well! Tile throughout downstairs and bathroom. Bedrooms have mirrored closets and carpet. Upgraded kitchen with accented wine storage built into the cabinetry. Private, shaded back patio area. Central A/C. Water and trash included. Sorry, no pets allowed. This condo will not last long!



No Pets Allowed



