243 Doverfield Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

243 Doverfield Drive

243 Doverfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

243 Doverfield Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
243 Doverfield Drive Available 08/02/19 Beautifully Upgraded Condo in Broadmoor Exclusives Community! - Available August 2nd! This two story condo is located in the heart of Placentia. Walking distance from restaurant, clothing stores, and grocery shopping! Easy access to 57 freeway. Quiet community offers on site laundry, swimming pool, 1-car garage, driveway spot, and unassigned carport spot, with plenty of guest parking as well! Tile throughout downstairs and bathroom. Bedrooms have mirrored closets and carpet. Upgraded kitchen with accented wine storage built into the cabinetry. Private, shaded back patio area. Central A/C. Water and trash included. Sorry, no pets allowed. This condo will not last long!

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2524264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Doverfield Drive have any available units?
243 Doverfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 Doverfield Drive have?
Some of 243 Doverfield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Doverfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
243 Doverfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Doverfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 243 Doverfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 243 Doverfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 243 Doverfield Drive offers parking.
Does 243 Doverfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Doverfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Doverfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 243 Doverfield Drive has a pool.
Does 243 Doverfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 243 Doverfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Doverfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Doverfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
