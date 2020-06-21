212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in Placentia - This a recently updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit, that is a 2nd floor unit located in the Cinnamon Tree HOA. Each bedroom comes with floor to ceiling closet space, and the master bedroom has a separate bedroom and wall A/C unit. The two bathrooms are both recently renovated, from the flooring and vanity to the showers. This property includes full access to the HOA features like two pools, spa, and clubhouse. This unit also includes an in-unit washer/dryer and has two parking spots.



Appliances Included: In-unit washer/dryer, stove/oven, dishwasher, and two wall mounted A/C units



Utilities Included: Water and Trash.



