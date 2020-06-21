All apartments in Placentia
212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208

212 South Kraemer Boulevard · (714) 528-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 South Kraemer Boulevard, Placentia, CA 92870

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in Placentia - This a recently updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit, that is a 2nd floor unit located in the Cinnamon Tree HOA. Each bedroom comes with floor to ceiling closet space, and the master bedroom has a separate bedroom and wall A/C unit. The two bathrooms are both recently renovated, from the flooring and vanity to the showers. This property includes full access to the HOA features like two pools, spa, and clubhouse. This unit also includes an in-unit washer/dryer and has two parking spots.

Appliances Included: In-unit washer/dryer, stove/oven, dishwasher, and two wall mounted A/C units

Utilities Included: Water and Trash.

(RLNE4230065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 have any available units?
212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 have?
Some of 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 currently offering any rent specials?
212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 pet-friendly?
No, 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 offer parking?
Yes, 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 does offer parking.
Does 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 have a pool?
Yes, 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 has a pool.
Does 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 have accessible units?
No, 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208 has units with dishwashers.
