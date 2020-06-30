1942 Frederick St

Amenities
Steps to TRi City Park 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Property Id: 224420
3 bedroom 2 bath house. Steps from Tri City Park. Remodeled kitchen and baths. New stainless steel appliances. New porcelain tile and paint. Livingroom w/Fireplace and dining area. Kitchen opens to Vaulted ceiling family room, looks out to covered patio and large low maintenance backyard. Placentia top rated school district. El Dorado high school. Tri city park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224420
Property Id 224420
(RLNE5558491)