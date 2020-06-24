Rent Calculator
Location
1937 Hock Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 1452 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 1937 HOCK AVE PLACENTIA, California.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1937 Hock Avenue have any available units?
1937 Hock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Placentia, CA
.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Placentia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1937 Hock Avenue have?
Some of 1937 Hock Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1937 Hock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Hock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Hock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 Hock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1937 Hock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Hock Avenue offers parking.
Does 1937 Hock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Hock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Hock Avenue have a pool?
No, 1937 Hock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Hock Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1937 Hock Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1937 Hock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1937 Hock Avenue has units with dishwashers.
