1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE

Sherwood Village: 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Sherwood Village: 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Updated Kitchen With Granite Counter Top, Freshly Painted Cabinets, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, Vertical Blinds, New Vinyl Planking Throughout Downstairs, New Carpet All Upstairs, Updated Bathroom, New Vanities With Granite Counter Tops, Laundry Hook-Ups, Patio, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Extra Built-in Shelving, Comm. Pool & Spa, Near Park, And Schools. HUD NO
