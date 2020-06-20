All apartments in Placentia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE

1644 Sherwood Village Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1644 Sherwood Village Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Sherwood Village: 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Sherwood Village: 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Updated Kitchen With Granite Counter Top, Freshly Painted Cabinets, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, Vertical Blinds, New Vinyl Planking Throughout Downstairs, New Carpet All Upstairs, Updated Bathroom, New Vanities With Granite Counter Tops, Laundry Hook-Ups, Patio, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Extra Built-in Shelving, Comm. Pool & Spa, Near Park, And Schools. HUD NO

PETS: NO

orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4601430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE have any available units?
1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 SHERWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
