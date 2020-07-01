All apartments in Placentia
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

1588 Ismail Place

1588 Ismail Place · No Longer Available
Location

1588 Ismail Place, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Alturas Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms, End Unit, 1 Car Attached Garage. Beautiful Gated Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 Ismail Place have any available units?
1588 Ismail Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 1588 Ismail Place currently offering any rent specials?
1588 Ismail Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 Ismail Place pet-friendly?
No, 1588 Ismail Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1588 Ismail Place offer parking?
Yes, 1588 Ismail Place offers parking.
Does 1588 Ismail Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1588 Ismail Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 Ismail Place have a pool?
No, 1588 Ismail Place does not have a pool.
Does 1588 Ismail Place have accessible units?
No, 1588 Ismail Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 Ismail Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1588 Ismail Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1588 Ismail Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1588 Ismail Place does not have units with air conditioning.

