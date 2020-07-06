Rent Calculator
All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 1564 E Spruce st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1564 E Spruce st
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM
1564 E Spruce st
1564 Spruce Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1564 Spruce Street, Placentia, CA 92870
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1564 E Spruce st have any available units?
1564 E Spruce st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Placentia, CA
.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Placentia Rent Report
.
Is 1564 E Spruce st currently offering any rent specials?
1564 E Spruce st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 E Spruce st pet-friendly?
No, 1564 E Spruce st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Placentia
.
Does 1564 E Spruce st offer parking?
No, 1564 E Spruce st does not offer parking.
Does 1564 E Spruce st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 E Spruce st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 E Spruce st have a pool?
No, 1564 E Spruce st does not have a pool.
Does 1564 E Spruce st have accessible units?
No, 1564 E Spruce st does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 E Spruce st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1564 E Spruce st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1564 E Spruce st have units with air conditioning?
No, 1564 E Spruce st does not have units with air conditioning.
