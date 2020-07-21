All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 1506 E Larsen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
1506 E Larsen Ln
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:27 AM

1506 E Larsen Ln

1506 East Larsen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1506 East Larsen Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Located in North Orange County, close to shopping, schools, freeways. Private room under lock and key. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have any available units?
1506 E Larsen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 1506 E Larsen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E Larsen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E Larsen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln offer parking?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have a pool?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have accessible units?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1506 E Larsen Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlacentia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Placentia Apartments with ParkingPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles