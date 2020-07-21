Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 1506 E Larsen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
1506 E Larsen Ln
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1506 E Larsen Ln
1506 East Larsen Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1506 East Larsen Lane, Placentia, CA 92870
Amenities
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Located in North Orange County, close to shopping, schools, freeways. Private room under lock and key. Move in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have any available units?
1506 E Larsen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Placentia, CA
.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Placentia Rent Report
.
Is 1506 E Larsen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E Larsen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E Larsen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Placentia
.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln offer parking?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have a pool?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have accessible units?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 E Larsen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 E Larsen Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1506 E Larsen Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Similar Pages
Placentia 1 Bedroom Apartments
Placentia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Placentia Apartments with Parking
Placentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Buena Park, CA
Brea, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Norwalk, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Carson, CA
San Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CA
Aliso Viejo, CA
Stanton, CA
El Monte, CA
Arcadia, CA
Montclair, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles