Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:11 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1404 East Boone Way
1404 East Boone Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1404 East Boone Way, Placentia, CA 92870
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 East Boone Way have any available units?
1404 East Boone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Placentia, CA
.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Placentia Rent Report
.
Is 1404 East Boone Way currently offering any rent specials?
1404 East Boone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 East Boone Way pet-friendly?
No, 1404 East Boone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Placentia
.
Does 1404 East Boone Way offer parking?
No, 1404 East Boone Way does not offer parking.
Does 1404 East Boone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 East Boone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 East Boone Way have a pool?
No, 1404 East Boone Way does not have a pool.
Does 1404 East Boone Way have accessible units?
No, 1404 East Boone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 East Boone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 East Boone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 East Boone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 East Boone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
