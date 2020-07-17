123 Doverfield Dr.

Amenities

Clean & Spacious Upstairs End Unit 2 BR 1 BA Condo - Upstairs 2 BR, 1 BA end unit Condo with a private balcony located in the Broadmoor Community. Freshly painted with two-tone paint and laminate plank flooring throughout except carpet in the bedrooms. Smooth ceilings. Central heat & air conditioning. Master bedroom features a double-door entry and walk-in closet. Bathroom has a shower/tub combo. Kitchen features generous cabinet and counter space, breakfast bar, dishwasher, and built-in micro-wave oven/hood over the gas stove. Single-car detached private, secure garage included. Separate storage closest. Community pool and laundry. Water and trash included. Will consider a cat with additional deposit.



