Placentia, CA
123 Doverfield Dr.
123 Doverfield Dr.

123 Doverfield Drive · (714) 288-2010 ext. 210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Doverfield Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 123 Doverfield Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Clean & Spacious Upstairs End Unit 2 BR 1 BA Condo - Upstairs 2 BR, 1 BA end unit Condo with a private balcony located in the Broadmoor Community. Freshly painted with two-tone paint and laminate plank flooring throughout except carpet in the bedrooms. Smooth ceilings. Central heat & air conditioning. Master bedroom features a double-door entry and walk-in closet. Bathroom has a shower/tub combo. Kitchen features generous cabinet and counter space, breakfast bar, dishwasher, and built-in micro-wave oven/hood over the gas stove. Single-car detached private, secure garage included. Separate storage closest. Community pool and laundry. Water and trash included. Will consider a cat with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Doverfield Dr. have any available units?
123 Doverfield Dr. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Doverfield Dr. have?
Some of 123 Doverfield Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Doverfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
123 Doverfield Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Doverfield Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Doverfield Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 123 Doverfield Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 123 Doverfield Dr. offers parking.
Does 123 Doverfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Doverfield Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Doverfield Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 123 Doverfield Dr. has a pool.
Does 123 Doverfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 123 Doverfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Doverfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Doverfield Dr. has units with dishwashers.
