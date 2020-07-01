All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 1114 Woodside Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
1114 Woodside Dr.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1114 Woodside Dr.

1114 Woodside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1114 Woodside Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community -
This beautiful 2 bedroom PUD condo is in a gated community and is located a short distance to parks and restaurants. Home features:

*2 Spacious Bedrooms
*2 Full Bathrooms
*1,273 sqft
* Built in 1974
* Oven/stove included
* Dishwasher Included
* Washer/Dryer Hookups
* Private Garage
* Central AC& Heat

To schedule a showing please call/text Omid: 310-622-5166

Monthly Rent: $2,495.00
Security Deposit: $2,495.00 (On Approved Credit)
Minimum one year Lease required.

Dogs & cats under 30 lbs. ok with a $500 additional security deposit. Limit one pet per apartment home.

***If the apartment or home you are applying for accepts pets, you must complete a pet profile & pet screening application for each pet by visiting the following link: www.petscreening.com/referral/wnavs4aSBrAE.

This also applies for assistance animal accommodation requests. The pet application fee is $20 for the first pet, $15 for the second pet and $0 (no charge) for assistance animal accommodation requests.***

Resident Respobile for: ALL UTILITIES (Water, sewer, gas, electric, trash, cable/wifi)
Landlord Responsible for: NO UTILITIES

Parking:1 Car garage + 1 car driveway

laundry hook ups in garage

Resident Benefits Package & Renters Insurance:
All new residents will be enrolled in our benefits package and renters insurance for an additional monthly fee as additional rent. This package provides payment and services benefits as well as enrolling you in the landlords renters insurance program that provides insurance coverage for your personal belongings and accidental property damage. This package is mandatory for all leases.

HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or
older.
*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).
*Valid government issued photo ID.
*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and
monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.
*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns
and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots,
mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are
accepted.

To schedule a showing please call/text Omid: 310-622-5166

*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*
*Please visit the following website to review the Rental application Process & Criteria.
http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/
Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is currently available
Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.
Equal Housing Opportunity

If applicant(s) make any derogatory or offensive comments in any way shape or form either verbally or written, and/or act in a threatening, combative, intoxicated or disorderly manner, during any phase of the application process and lease process the application may be denied. This also applies if the lease has been signed and applicants have not yet taken possession of the home/unit.

Every effort is made to provide reliable and accurate information. However, changes can and do take
place to cause inaccurate information to be inadvertently presented. IAG encourages all applicants to
verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any and all concerns prior to submitting an
application and signing a lease agreement. Any information posted on this advertisement does NOT
constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.
All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

(RLNE5210724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Woodside Dr. have any available units?
1114 Woodside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Woodside Dr. have?
Some of 1114 Woodside Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Woodside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Woodside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Woodside Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Woodside Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1114 Woodside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Woodside Dr. offers parking.
Does 1114 Woodside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Woodside Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Woodside Dr. have a pool?
No, 1114 Woodside Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Woodside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1114 Woodside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Woodside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Woodside Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles