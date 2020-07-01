1114 Woodside Dr.

Amenities

Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community -

This beautiful 2 bedroom PUD condo is in a gated community and is located a short distance to parks and restaurants. Home features:



*2 Spacious Bedrooms

*2 Full Bathrooms

*1,273 sqft

* Built in 1974

* Oven/stove included

* Dishwasher Included

* Washer/Dryer Hookups

* Private Garage

* Central AC& Heat



To schedule a showing please call/text Omid: 310-622-5166



Monthly Rent: $2,495.00

Security Deposit: $2,495.00 (On Approved Credit)

Minimum one year Lease required.



Dogs & cats under 30 lbs. ok with a $500 additional security deposit. Limit one pet per apartment home.



***If the apartment or home you are applying for accepts pets, you must complete a pet profile & pet screening application for each pet by visiting the following link: www.petscreening.com/referral/wnavs4aSBrAE.



This also applies for assistance animal accommodation requests. The pet application fee is $20 for the first pet, $15 for the second pet and $0 (no charge) for assistance animal accommodation requests.***



Resident Respobile for: ALL UTILITIES (Water, sewer, gas, electric, trash, cable/wifi)

Landlord Responsible for: NO UTILITIES



Parking:1 Car garage + 1 car driveway



laundry hook ups in garage



Resident Benefits Package & Renters Insurance:

All new residents will be enrolled in our benefits package and renters insurance for an additional monthly fee as additional rent. This package provides payment and services benefits as well as enrolling you in the landlords renters insurance program that provides insurance coverage for your personal belongings and accidental property damage. This package is mandatory for all leases.



HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or

older.

*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).

*Valid government issued photo ID.

*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and

monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns

and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots,

mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are

accepted.



To schedule a showing please call/text Omid: 310-622-5166



*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*

*Please visit the following website to review the Rental application Process & Criteria.

http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/

Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is currently available

Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.

Equal Housing Opportunity



If applicant(s) make any derogatory or offensive comments in any way shape or form either verbally or written, and/or act in a threatening, combative, intoxicated or disorderly manner, during any phase of the application process and lease process the application may be denied. This also applies if the lease has been signed and applicants have not yet taken possession of the home/unit.



Every effort is made to provide reliable and accurate information. However, changes can and do take

place to cause inaccurate information to be inadvertently presented. IAG encourages all applicants to

verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any and all concerns prior to submitting an

application and signing a lease agreement. Any information posted on this advertisement does NOT

constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.

All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE



