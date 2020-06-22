All apartments in Placentia
1060 Underhill Drive
1060 Underhill Drive

1060 Underhill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Underhill Dr, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
golf course view, 4 bed rooms plus den, huge kitchen, 3 car garage, very quiet and attractive neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Underhill Drive have any available units?
1060 Underhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 1060 Underhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Underhill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Underhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Underhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1060 Underhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Underhill Drive does offer parking.
Does 1060 Underhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Underhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Underhill Drive have a pool?
No, 1060 Underhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Underhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1060 Underhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Underhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Underhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Underhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Underhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
