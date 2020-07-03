1038 Kemp Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home situated in the sought after golf course community of Alta Vista. Home features grand entry with formal lining and dining rooms with expansive 20 foot ceilings. The kitchen is a gram with granite counters, rich wood cabinetry, pantry and an added playroom or home office off the kitchen. Family room is perfect for everyday living and is generous in size. There is a bedroom and full bath on the main level perfect for visits from the parents. The upper level offers a gorgeous master suite with attached master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are generous in size and share a Jack and Jill bath. The grounds are ideal with patio, easy care artificial grass and mature plantings. Two car garage and in one of the cutest neighborhoods in Placentia. Great schools and a central location close to shops, dining and freeway access makes this a perfect place to call home. Call Terri Newland for more information.