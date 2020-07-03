All apartments in Placentia
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

1038 Kemp Drive

1038 Kemp Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Kemp Dr, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home situated in the sought after golf course community of Alta Vista. Home features grand entry with formal lining and dining rooms with expansive 20 foot ceilings. The kitchen is a gram with granite counters, rich wood cabinetry, pantry and an added playroom or home office off the kitchen. Family room is perfect for everyday living and is generous in size. There is a bedroom and full bath on the main level perfect for visits from the parents. The upper level offers a gorgeous master suite with attached master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are generous in size and share a Jack and Jill bath. The grounds are ideal with patio, easy care artificial grass and mature plantings. Two car garage and in one of the cutest neighborhoods in Placentia. Great schools and a central location close to shops, dining and freeway access makes this a perfect place to call home. Call Terri Newland for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Kemp Drive have any available units?
1038 Kemp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Kemp Drive have?
Some of 1038 Kemp Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Kemp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Kemp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Kemp Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Kemp Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1038 Kemp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Kemp Drive offers parking.
Does 1038 Kemp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Kemp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Kemp Drive have a pool?
No, 1038 Kemp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Kemp Drive have accessible units?
No, 1038 Kemp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Kemp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Kemp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

