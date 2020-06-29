All apartments in Placentia
1026 Azalea Avenue
1026 Azalea Avenue

1026 Azalea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1026 Azalea Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Azalea Avenue have any available units?
1026 Azalea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 1026 Azalea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Azalea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Azalea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Azalea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1026 Azalea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Azalea Avenue offers parking.
Does 1026 Azalea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Azalea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Azalea Avenue have a pool?
No, 1026 Azalea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Azalea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1026 Azalea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Azalea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Azalea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Azalea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Azalea Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
