Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

68 Madoline Street

68 Madoline Street · (925) 809-3414
Location

68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 68 Madoline Street · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Updated bathroom with shower over tub, storage shelves, and new vanity sink. Laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups. Spacious backyard and off street parking. In wall a/c unit to keep cool during these hot summer days.

Applicant(s) must have combined gross household income of 3 times higher than the rental rate and pass rental verification and criminal background check. FICO score of 600 or higher preferred. Pets are negotiable with additional $500 security deposit per pet. No Section 8. No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and brings own washer/dryer. Renter's Insurance with minimum $100,000 liability coverage required throughout entire lease. Call Best Property Management, Inc. at (925) 809-3414 to schedule a viewing appointment. Apply online at www.BestProperty4u.com.

David Carlson
CalDRE Lic #01992148

(RLNE4964749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Madoline Street have any available units?
68 Madoline Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburg, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Madoline Street have?
Some of 68 Madoline Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Madoline Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 Madoline Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Madoline Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Madoline Street is pet friendly.
Does 68 Madoline Street offer parking?
Yes, 68 Madoline Street does offer parking.
Does 68 Madoline Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 Madoline Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Madoline Street have a pool?
No, 68 Madoline Street does not have a pool.
Does 68 Madoline Street have accessible units?
No, 68 Madoline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Madoline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Madoline Street has units with dishwashers.
