68 Madoline Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Updated bathroom with shower over tub, storage shelves, and new vanity sink. Laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups. Spacious backyard and off street parking. In wall a/c unit to keep cool during these hot summer days.



Applicant(s) must have combined gross household income of 3 times higher than the rental rate and pass rental verification and criminal background check. FICO score of 600 or higher preferred. Pets are negotiable with additional $500 security deposit per pet. No Section 8. No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities and brings own washer/dryer. Renter's Insurance with minimum $100,000 liability coverage required throughout entire lease. Call Best Property Management, Inc. at (925) 809-3414 to schedule a viewing appointment. Apply online at www.BestProperty4u.com.



David Carlson

CalDRE Lic #01992148



