Pittsburg, CA
483 E 9th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

483 E 9th Street

483 East 9th Street · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

483 East 9th Street, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 483 E 9th Street Pittsburg CA · Avail. now

$2,162

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,156 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5824279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 E 9th Street have any available units?
483 E 9th Street has a unit available for $2,162 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburg, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 483 E 9th Street have?
Some of 483 E 9th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 E 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
483 E 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 E 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 483 E 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 483 E 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 483 E 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 483 E 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 E 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 E 9th Street have a pool?
Yes, 483 E 9th Street has a pool.
Does 483 E 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 483 E 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 483 E 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 483 E 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
