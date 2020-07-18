All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

307 Turnstone Cir

307 Turnstone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

307 Turnstone Circle, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Gated community in park like setting! 3 Bedrooms + den + loft, 2.5 baths!! - Beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, + den, 2,5 bath, large loft. Open floorplan. Fully appointed kitchen including refrigerator,microwave, dishwasher, gas cooktop, pantry, breakfast bar, spacious dining area. Lovely patio area. Master suite with dual vanities and spacious walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Separate laundry with laundry tub. A/C 2 car attached garage. Community picnic, BBQ and play area.
Contact Maria Abker DRE #00466461 for appt. 925.216.9115

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Turnstone Cir have any available units?
307 Turnstone Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburg, CA.
How much is rent in Pittsburg, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Turnstone Cir have?
Some of 307 Turnstone Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Turnstone Cir currently offering any rent specials?
307 Turnstone Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Turnstone Cir pet-friendly?
No, 307 Turnstone Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 307 Turnstone Cir offer parking?
Yes, 307 Turnstone Cir offers parking.
Does 307 Turnstone Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Turnstone Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Turnstone Cir have a pool?
No, 307 Turnstone Cir does not have a pool.
Does 307 Turnstone Cir have accessible units?
No, 307 Turnstone Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Turnstone Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Turnstone Cir has units with dishwashers.
