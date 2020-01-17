All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:42 PM

124 East Trident Drive

124 East Trident Drive · (925) 203-9191
Location

124 East Trident Drive, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1094 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available now ! Newly redone kitchen with SS appliances, fresh paint throughout, mature landscaping, and only minutes from BART.

Call for details or visit

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates too far into the future. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is tenantx92s responsibility to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit ContraCostaRPM.com or call (925) 203-9191. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 East Trident Drive have any available units?
124 East Trident Drive has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburg, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburg Rent Report.
Is 124 East Trident Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124 East Trident Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 East Trident Drive pet-friendly?
No, 124 East Trident Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 124 East Trident Drive offer parking?
No, 124 East Trident Drive does not offer parking.
Does 124 East Trident Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 East Trident Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 East Trident Drive have a pool?
No, 124 East Trident Drive does not have a pool.
Does 124 East Trident Drive have accessible units?
No, 124 East Trident Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124 East Trident Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 East Trident Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 East Trident Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 East Trident Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
