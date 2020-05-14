330 Foothill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location. All new vinyl plank flooring through out home. Queen and day bed. New counter tops and dishwasher. Stove, microwave, refrigerator, gas stove, fireplace, washer/dryer and garage door opener included. Covered patio with amazing ocean view. Use of club house pool. All utilities included. Non smoking. Pet considered. SIX MONTH LEASE.



(RLNE4587221)