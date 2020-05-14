All apartments in Pismo Beach
330 Foothill Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

330 Foothill Road

330 Foothill Road · (805) 473-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 330 Foothill Road · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location. All new vinyl plank flooring through out home. Queen and day bed. New counter tops and dishwasher. Stove, microwave, refrigerator, gas stove, fireplace, washer/dryer and garage door opener included. Covered patio with amazing ocean view. Use of club house pool. All utilities included. Non smoking. Pet considered. SIX MONTH LEASE.

(RLNE4587221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Foothill Road have any available units?
330 Foothill Road has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Foothill Road have?
Some of 330 Foothill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Foothill Road currently offering any rent specials?
330 Foothill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Foothill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Foothill Road is pet friendly.
Does 330 Foothill Road offer parking?
Yes, 330 Foothill Road does offer parking.
Does 330 Foothill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Foothill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Foothill Road have a pool?
Yes, 330 Foothill Road has a pool.
Does 330 Foothill Road have accessible units?
No, 330 Foothill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Foothill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Foothill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Foothill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Foothill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
