Pismo Beach, CA
2555 Solano Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

2555 Solano Road

2555 Solano Road · (805) 351-3999
Location

2555 Solano Road, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Come see this recently updated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment close to the beach, parks, and restaurants! This upstairs unit is clean and has new flooring with a fresh coat of paint. Unit has one off-street parking space. Appliances include a fridge and stove/oven. Complex includes a shared laundry room with the other 3 units.

12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Owner to pay for water and trash. The tenant is responsible for all other utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour is:
https://poly.google.com/view/5g5ZvOShJSV

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1791402?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 5/21/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Solano Road have any available units?
2555 Solano Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pismo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2555 Solano Road have?
Some of 2555 Solano Road's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Solano Road currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Solano Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Solano Road pet-friendly?
No, 2555 Solano Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pismo Beach.
Does 2555 Solano Road offer parking?
Yes, 2555 Solano Road offers parking.
Does 2555 Solano Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Solano Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Solano Road have a pool?
No, 2555 Solano Road does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Solano Road have accessible units?
No, 2555 Solano Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Solano Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 Solano Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2555 Solano Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2555 Solano Road does not have units with air conditioning.
