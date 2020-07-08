2555 Solano Road

Amenities

Come see this recently updated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment close to the beach, parks, and restaurants! This upstairs unit is clean and has new flooring with a fresh coat of paint. Unit has one off-street parking space. Appliances include a fridge and stove/oven. Complex includes a shared laundry room with the other 3 units.



12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Owner to pay for water and trash. The tenant is responsible for all other utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour is:

https://poly.google.com/view/5g5ZvOShJSV



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1791402?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 5/21/20

