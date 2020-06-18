Rent Calculator
All apartments in Piñon Hills
Find more places like 5270 GRN VILLAGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Piñon Hills, CA
/
5270 GRN VILLAGE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5270 GRN VILLAGE
5270 Green Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5270 Green Road, Piñon Hills, CA 92372
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5270 GRN VILLAGE have any available units?
5270 GRN VILLAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Piñon Hills, CA
.
Is 5270 GRN VILLAGE currently offering any rent specials?
5270 GRN VILLAGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5270 GRN VILLAGE pet-friendly?
No, 5270 GRN VILLAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Piñon Hills
.
Does 5270 GRN VILLAGE offer parking?
No, 5270 GRN VILLAGE does not offer parking.
Does 5270 GRN VILLAGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5270 GRN VILLAGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5270 GRN VILLAGE have a pool?
No, 5270 GRN VILLAGE does not have a pool.
Does 5270 GRN VILLAGE have accessible units?
No, 5270 GRN VILLAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 5270 GRN VILLAGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5270 GRN VILLAGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5270 GRN VILLAGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5270 GRN VILLAGE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
