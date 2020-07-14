All apartments in Pico Rivera
The Island
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

The Island

8222 Rosemead Blvd · (562) 850-1256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get $350 off first month- Look and Lease Special! *call us for details! Now offering Facetime/WhatsApp tours! Contact our leasing team to schedule
Location

8222 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Island.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
stainless steel
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
The Islands is perfectly situated in the heart of Pico Rivera, close to everything Southern California has to offer and is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to the 5 and 605 freeways. Choose from elegant studios and roomy one bedroom floor plans. Spacious living and dining areas provide you with the comfort you deserve. Kitchen boasts an abundance of spacious storage. Throughout our homes you will find custom built-in cabinetry providing you with ample storage. Additionally, for your enjoyment, we also have a sparkling pool and sundeck. Please call or stop by today and make The Islands your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Island have any available units?
The Island doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does The Island have?
Some of The Island's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Island currently offering any rent specials?
The Island is offering the following rent specials: Get $350 off first month- Look and Lease Special! *call us for details! Now offering Facetime/WhatsApp tours! Contact our leasing team to schedule
Is The Island pet-friendly?
Yes, The Island is pet friendly.
Does The Island offer parking?
No, The Island does not offer parking.
Does The Island have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Island does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Island have a pool?
Yes, The Island has a pool.
Does The Island have accessible units?
No, The Island does not have accessible units.
Does The Island have units with dishwashers?
No, The Island does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Island have units with air conditioning?
No, The Island does not have units with air conditioning.
