9215 Olympic Boulevard
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

9215 Olympic Boulevard

9215 Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9215 Olympic Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THIS RENTAL IS FOR A STUDIO ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9215 Olympic Boulevard have any available units?
9215 Olympic Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
Is 9215 Olympic Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9215 Olympic Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 Olympic Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9215 Olympic Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 9215 Olympic Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9215 Olympic Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9215 Olympic Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9215 Olympic Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 Olympic Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9215 Olympic Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9215 Olympic Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9215 Olympic Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 Olympic Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9215 Olympic Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9215 Olympic Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9215 Olympic Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
