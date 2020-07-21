All apartments in Pico Rivera
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

6360 Passons Boulevard

6360 Passons Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6360 Passons Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly painted in and out 3 brm, 1 bath and a den close to El Rancho High School... Upgraded kitchen and bathroom, new flooring in the living room and front bedrooms..Close to shopping and transportation..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6360 Passons Boulevard have any available units?
6360 Passons Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
Is 6360 Passons Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6360 Passons Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 Passons Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6360 Passons Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 6360 Passons Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6360 Passons Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6360 Passons Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6360 Passons Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 Passons Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6360 Passons Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6360 Passons Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6360 Passons Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 Passons Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6360 Passons Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6360 Passons Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6360 Passons Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
