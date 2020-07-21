6360 Passons Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA 90660 Pico Rivera
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly painted in and out 3 brm, 1 bath and a den close to El Rancho High School... Upgraded kitchen and bathroom, new flooring in the living room and front bedrooms..Close to shopping and transportation..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6360 Passons Boulevard have any available units?
6360 Passons Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
Is 6360 Passons Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6360 Passons Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.