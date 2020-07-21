4116 Acacia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful single family home, located in the wonderful city of Pico Rivera, near the 605 & 60 freeway, providing easy access to travel around to enjoy California attractions. Has lots of convenient vendors around, such as stores to shop, and restaurants all around the area. House has a beautiful look from street view, that shows the front yard, and the large driveway that has a shade net to provide protection for your vehicle from the sun. Has hardwood flooring in the living room, as well in the 3 bedrooms, making them look fantastic with the reflection of the closet mirror doors. Big kitchen with wood cabinets, and granite counter tops, that goes perfect with the beautiful ceiling fan. Bathroom has a glassed stand up shower, making the bathroom look luxurious . House has a storage room attached to the home, with a restroom inside it. Beautiful huge back yard, that provides shade to enjoy the sunny California weather, including the lime tree for any necessities. Hurry, and contact us to view this beautiful home in the city of Pico Rivera.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1931



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $2,000.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.