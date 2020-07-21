All apartments in Pico Rivera
4116 Acacia Ave

4116 Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4116 Acacia Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

Beautiful single family home, located in the wonderful city of Pico Rivera, near the 605 & 60 freeway, providing easy access to travel around to enjoy California attractions. Has lots of convenient vendors around, such as stores to shop, and restaurants all around the area. House has a beautiful look from street view, that shows the front yard, and the large driveway that has a shade net to provide protection for your vehicle from the sun. Has hardwood flooring in the living room, as well in the 3 bedrooms, making them look fantastic with the reflection of the closet mirror doors. Big kitchen with wood cabinets, and granite counter tops, that goes perfect with the beautiful ceiling fan. Bathroom has a glassed stand up shower, making the bathroom look luxurious . House has a storage room attached to the home, with a restroom inside it. Beautiful huge back yard, that provides shade to enjoy the sunny California weather, including the lime tree for any necessities. Hurry, and contact us to view this beautiful home in the city of Pico Rivera.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1931

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $2,000.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Acacia Ave have any available units?
4116 Acacia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 4116 Acacia Ave have?
Some of 4116 Acacia Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Acacia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Acacia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Acacia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 Acacia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4116 Acacia Ave offer parking?
No, 4116 Acacia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4116 Acacia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 Acacia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Acacia Ave have a pool?
No, 4116 Acacia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Acacia Ave have accessible units?
No, 4116 Acacia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Acacia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 Acacia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 Acacia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 Acacia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
