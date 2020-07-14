All apartments in Petaluma
Petaluma, CA
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses

619 F Street · (707) 587-2196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Petaluma
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

619 F Street, Petaluma, CA 94952

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 623 G St #9 · Avail. now

$2,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 623 G St #8 · Avail. now

$2,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 623 G St #7 · Avail. now

$2,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
community garden
courtyard
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Deposit: One Month Rent Security Deposit (Depending Upon Credit)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $550
limit: 2
rent: $70 per dog; $40 indoor cats
restrictions: 25 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $550
rent: $70
Cats
deposit: $550
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses have any available units?
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses has 4 units available starting at $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses have?
Some of Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses currently offering any rent specials?
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses is pet friendly.
Does Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses offer parking?
Yes, Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses offers parking.
Does Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses have a pool?
No, Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses does not have a pool.
Does Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses have accessible units?
Yes, Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses has accessible units.
Does Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses have units with air conditioning?
No, Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses does not have units with air conditioning.
