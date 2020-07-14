Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Deposit: One Month Rent Security Deposit (Depending Upon Credit)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $550
limit: 2
rent: $70 per dog; $40 indoor cats
restrictions: 25 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $550
rent: $70
Cats
deposit: $550
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.