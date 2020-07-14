All apartments in Petaluma
Petaluma, CA
Hillview Apartment
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:02 AM

Hillview Apartment

1200 D Street · (707) 504-3764
Location

1200 D Street, Petaluma, CA 94952

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillview Apartment.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Hillview #12 Beautiful 1B/1B - Find your new apartment at Hillview Apartments in Petaluma, CA. The location in Petaluma's 94952 area has so much to offer its residents. Be sure to come for a visit to view the available floorplans. Hillview Apartments provides a variety of available amenities including: convenient on-site parking options, high-speed internet access, and smoke free options. At Hillview Apartments you'll feel right at home. Stop by the community today.Experience Petaluma living at Hillview Apartments. This property is situated on D. Street, close to downtown. Let the knowledgeable leasing staff show you everything this community has to offer. Experience a new standard at Hillview Apartments.

Unique Features:
Swimming Pool
Laundry Facilities
Recycling
Balcony
Patio

Pet Policy:
Dogs and Cats Allowed:
Breed restrictions do apply.
$550 Deposit
$70 Monthly Dog Rent
$35 Monthly Cat Rent
25 lb Weight Limit
2 Pet Limit

(RLNE4687433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillview Apartment have any available units?
Hillview Apartment doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Petaluma, CA.
What amenities does Hillview Apartment have?
Some of Hillview Apartment's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillview Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
Hillview Apartment is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillview Apartment pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillview Apartment is pet friendly.
Does Hillview Apartment offer parking?
Yes, Hillview Apartment offers parking.
Does Hillview Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillview Apartment does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillview Apartment have a pool?
Yes, Hillview Apartment has a pool.
Does Hillview Apartment have accessible units?
No, Hillview Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does Hillview Apartment have units with dishwashers?
No, Hillview Apartment does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hillview Apartment have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hillview Apartment has units with air conditioning.
