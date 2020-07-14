Hillview Apartment

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Hillview #12 Beautiful 1B/1B - Find your new apartment at Hillview Apartments in Petaluma, CA. The location in Petaluma's 94952 area has so much to offer its residents. Be sure to come for a visit to view the available floorplans. Hillview Apartments provides a variety of available amenities including: convenient on-site parking options, high-speed internet access, and smoke free options. At Hillview Apartments you'll feel right at home. Stop by the community today.Experience Petaluma living at Hillview Apartments. This property is situated on D. Street, close to downtown. Let the knowledgeable leasing staff show you everything this community has to offer. Experience a new standard at Hillview Apartments.



Unique Features:

Swimming Pool

Laundry Facilities

Recycling

Balcony

Patio



Pet Policy:

Dogs and Cats Allowed:

Breed restrictions do apply.

$550 Deposit

$70 Monthly Dog Rent

$35 Monthly Cat Rent

25 lb Weight Limit

2 Pet Limit



(RLNE4687433)