All apartments in Petaluma
Find more places like
Altura Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Petaluma, CA
/
Altura Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Altura Apartments

1113 Baywood Drive · (707) 368-4534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Petaluma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA 94954

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-208 · Avail. now

$2,381

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-360 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,691

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 5-125 · Avail. Sep 4

$3,151

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 4-119 · Avail. now

$4,151

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Altura Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes are located just off Highway 101 with easy access to Marin, San Francisco and Santa Rosa. We are located within a few minutes of world class wineries in Sonoma County so dont wait and make Altura your home today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Trash billed separately
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: We know your pets are important to you. That’s why we make it our business to make living at Altura Apartments feel like home for your furry friend, too. Weight Limit: 40lbs. Breed Restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Detached One & Two Car Garages, and Attached One & Two Car Garages are Available. Each home will include one dedicated assigned parking space or a garage. Additional parking spaces will be available to rent for a limited time. Please contact the leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Altura Apartments have any available units?
Altura Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,381 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Altura Apartments have?
Some of Altura Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Altura Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Altura Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Altura Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Altura Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Altura Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Altura Apartments offers parking.
Does Altura Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Altura Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Altura Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Altura Apartments has a pool.
Does Altura Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Altura Apartments has accessible units.
Does Altura Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Altura Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Altura Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Altura Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses
619 F Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir
Petaluma, CA 94954
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130
Petaluma, CA 94952
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir
Petaluma, CA 94954
Artisan
55 Maria Dr
Petaluma, CA 94954

Similar Pages

Petaluma 1 BedroomsPetaluma 2 BedroomsPetaluma Apartments with ParkingPetaluma Dog Friendly ApartmentsPetaluma Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CAFoster City, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CAPittsburg, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CASuisun City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley