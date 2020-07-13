Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Trash billed separately
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: We know your pets are important to you. That’s why we make it our business to make living at Altura Apartments feel like home for your furry friend, too. Weight Limit: 40lbs. Breed Restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Detached One & Two Car Garages, and Attached One & Two Car Garages are Available. Each home will include one dedicated assigned parking space or a garage. Additional parking spaces will be available to rent for a limited time. Please contact the leasing office for more information.