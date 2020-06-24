Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom bungalow in Gated Garden Village with lots of vintage charm. Located in Pasadena's largest bungalow court, this stand alone cottage has big windows bringing sunshine and light to every room. Tons of storage with lots of cabinets and built-ins. Beautiful hardwood floors. Covered patio accessible from bedroom, dining room or kitchen and a large yard for entertaining or relaxing. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Close to Old Town Pasadena, The Shops on Lake Avenue, Goldline Metro Station, 210 Freeway, Pasadena Community College, Caltech, JPL, tons of shopping and over 100 restaurants. Water, trash and weekly gardener included. One cat and/or one small dog UNDER 20 pounds OK with $300 added security deposit per animal.

Pasadena's largest bungalow court with 2 rose gardens, huge trees, and green everywhere.