Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:46 AM

The Foothills at Eaton Canyon

2211 East Washington Boulevard · (833) 387-1387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2211 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91104
PresidentStreets

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Foothills at Eaton Canyon.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
community garden
Nestled in the foothills of the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, is the charming Foothills at Eaton Canyon community. Here, traditional and style meet with modern conveniences and distinguished interior amenities. Enter past beautiful stonework, modern seating, and a soothing water feature. Walk through courtyards bordered with lush landscaping, and settle into your stylish new home, complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located only a short drive from downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena is well-known for its beautiful weather, spectacular mountain views, cultural and nature centers, and prominent shopping and dining establishments on world-famous Colorado Blvd. The Foothills at Eaton Canyon's convenient location to Old Town Pasadena makes it easy to enjoy a day of shopping or a night on the town to world-renowned restaurants, entertainment venues and the trendiest hot spots! The Foothills at Eaton Canyon...a community that offers casual elegant living, located conveniently near all Pasadena has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Foothills at Eaton Canyon have any available units?
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon has a unit available for $1,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does The Foothills at Eaton Canyon have?
Some of The Foothills at Eaton Canyon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Foothills at Eaton Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Foothills at Eaton Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Foothills at Eaton Canyon is pet friendly.
Does The Foothills at Eaton Canyon offer parking?
Yes, The Foothills at Eaton Canyon offers parking.
Does The Foothills at Eaton Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Foothills at Eaton Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Foothills at Eaton Canyon have a pool?
Yes, The Foothills at Eaton Canyon has a pool.
Does The Foothills at Eaton Canyon have accessible units?
No, The Foothills at Eaton Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does The Foothills at Eaton Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Foothills at Eaton Canyon has units with dishwashers.
