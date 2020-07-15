Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed community garden

Nestled in the foothills of the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, is the charming Foothills at Eaton Canyon community. Here, traditional and style meet with modern conveniences and distinguished interior amenities. Enter past beautiful stonework, modern seating, and a soothing water feature. Walk through courtyards bordered with lush landscaping, and settle into your stylish new home, complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located only a short drive from downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena is well-known for its beautiful weather, spectacular mountain views, cultural and nature centers, and prominent shopping and dining establishments on world-famous Colorado Blvd. The Foothills at Eaton Canyon's convenient location to Old Town Pasadena makes it easy to enjoy a day of shopping or a night on the town to world-renowned restaurants, entertainment venues and the trendiest hot spots! The Foothills at Eaton Canyon...a community that offers casual elegant living, located conveniently near all Pasadena has to offer!