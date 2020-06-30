All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

The Encore

712 E Walnut St · (626) 623-7192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2x2-A

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2x2-B

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3x2-A

$3,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 3x2-B

$3,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Encore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
courtyard
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Live out your story at The Encore! Nestled in the heart of the Pasadena Playhouse District, one of the most vibrant cultural centers in Southern California, The Encore is a 28-unit, 5-story community that offers convenient access to Downtown L.A. and beyond. Located in an area of the San Gabriel Valley that prides itself on its rich history and unique character, The Encore offers a life of ease and sophistication in an intimate community managed by people who care. Welcome to “Just Right” Living™ at its finest.

Our spacious 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes are designed with you in mind. Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood-style flooring, custom cabinetry, vessel sinks, sizable storage space, and balconies to soak up the surrounding views, our homes at The Encore are “just right” for you. Enjoy easy access to public transportation and all major freeways or stay close and immerse yourself in the endless options of the local lifestyle. Indulge in world-class shopping, dining, art, entertainment, and recreation – all within blocks of your home.

Living at The Encore is an experience like no other. Whether living, working or playing, our community provides you with access to everything. Live – by embracing the Southern Californian lifestyle and The Encore’s proximity to all of your daily needs. Work – with easy commuter access via the 210, 134 and 710 Freeways, or Pasadena’s streamlined transit system and the Metro Gold Line. Play – by exploring the revitalized entertainment district of Old Town Pasadena & the Playhouse District, featuring historic and Craftsman style buildings & landmarks. This area is also a hub of science and technology, and home to Caltech and some of the top schools in the country. Whether a new experience or a repeat performance, life is “just right” at The Encore!”

With an incredible Walk Score of 93, The Encore allows you to take advantage of one-of-a-kind boutiques, top-rated restaurants, and everything Pasadena has to offer. Watch the Tournament of Roses Parade, see a show at The Pasadena Playhouse, wander the halls of the Norton Simon Museum, spend the day at Memorial Park just down the block, or dine out at one of over 500 restaurants in the area. Living at The Encore puts you in the epicenter of it all.

The Encore is where Southern Californian charm meets modern living. Minutes away from everything you need for a life luxury, our spacious apartment homes offer the flexibility and practicality that you deserve, in a community managed by people who care. Your story is ready to be written. This is “Just Right” Living™ within reach at The Encore! Contact us today to schedule a tour of your new home. We look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $225
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds not allowed. No weight limit.
Parking Details: 2 spaces included per apartment home.
Storage Details: Ample storage inside apartments and additional storage available (fee)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Encore have any available units?
The Encore has 4 units available starting at $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does The Encore have?
Some of The Encore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Encore currently offering any rent specials?
The Encore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Encore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Encore is pet friendly.
Does The Encore offer parking?
Yes, The Encore offers parking.
Does The Encore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Encore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Encore have a pool?
No, The Encore does not have a pool.
Does The Encore have accessible units?
Yes, The Encore has accessible units.
Does The Encore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Encore has units with dishwashers.
