Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage courtyard lobby online portal smoke-free community

Live out your story at The Encore! Nestled in the heart of the Pasadena Playhouse District, one of the most vibrant cultural centers in Southern California, The Encore is a 28-unit, 5-story community that offers convenient access to Downtown L.A. and beyond. Located in an area of the San Gabriel Valley that prides itself on its rich history and unique character, The Encore offers a life of ease and sophistication in an intimate community managed by people who care. Welcome to “Just Right” Living™ at its finest.



Our spacious 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes are designed with you in mind. Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood-style flooring, custom cabinetry, vessel sinks, sizable storage space, and balconies to soak up the surrounding views, our homes at The Encore are “just right” for you. Enjoy easy access to public transportation and all major freeways or stay close and immerse yourself in the endless options of the local lifestyle. Indulge in world-class shopping, dining, art, entertainment, and recreation – all within blocks of your home.



Living at The Encore is an experience like no other. Whether living, working or playing, our community provides you with access to everything. Live – by embracing the Southern Californian lifestyle and The Encore’s proximity to all of your daily needs. Work – with easy commuter access via the 210, 134 and 710 Freeways, or Pasadena’s streamlined transit system and the Metro Gold Line. Play – by exploring the revitalized entertainment district of Old Town Pasadena & the Playhouse District, featuring historic and Craftsman style buildings & landmarks. This area is also a hub of science and technology, and home to Caltech and some of the top schools in the country. Whether a new experience or a repeat performance, life is “just right” at The Encore!”



With an incredible Walk Score of 93, The Encore allows you to take advantage of one-of-a-kind boutiques, top-rated restaurants, and everything Pasadena has to offer. Watch the Tournament of Roses Parade, see a show at The Pasadena Playhouse, wander the halls of the Norton Simon Museum, spend the day at Memorial Park just down the block, or dine out at one of over 500 restaurants in the area. Living at The Encore puts you in the epicenter of it all.



The Encore is where Southern Californian charm meets modern living. Minutes away from everything you need for a life luxury, our spacious apartment homes offer the flexibility and practicality that you deserve, in a community managed by people who care. Your story is ready to be written. This is “Just Right” Living™ within reach at The Encore! Contact us today to schedule a tour of your new home. We look forward to hearing from you!