Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Oakland Summit

650 North Oakland Avenue · (626) 400-5601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakland Summit.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
Oakland Summit Apartments is located on a tree-lined, residential street near the heart of Pasadena. This gated community is located north of interstate 210 in Pasadena, and features mostly studio apartments. Oakland Summit Apartments is a short distance from E. Orange Grove Blvd. with its many restaurants and shops. Area highlights include Paseo Colorado – an upscale, outdoor mall with restaurants, theaters, and shopping, the quaint shops of Old Town Pasadena, California Institute of Technology (CalTech), Pasadena City College, the Rose Bowl, Villa Park Community Center Farmer’s Market, Huntington Library and Gardens, and the Metro Gold Line. You have excellent access to the 134 and 210 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Gated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakland Summit have any available units?
Oakland Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakland Summit have?
Some of Oakland Summit's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakland Summit currently offering any rent specials?
Oakland Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakland Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakland Summit is pet friendly.
Does Oakland Summit offer parking?
Yes, Oakland Summit offers parking.
Does Oakland Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakland Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakland Summit have a pool?
No, Oakland Summit does not have a pool.
Does Oakland Summit have accessible units?
No, Oakland Summit does not have accessible units.
Does Oakland Summit have units with dishwashers?
No, Oakland Summit does not have units with dishwashers.
