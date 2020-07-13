Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal oven Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill media room cats allowed on-site laundry cc payments e-payments lobby online portal

Oakland Summit Apartments is located on a tree-lined, residential street near the heart of Pasadena. This gated community is located north of interstate 210 in Pasadena, and features mostly studio apartments. Oakland Summit Apartments is a short distance from E. Orange Grove Blvd. with its many restaurants and shops. Area highlights include Paseo Colorado – an upscale, outdoor mall with restaurants, theaters, and shopping, the quaint shops of Old Town Pasadena, California Institute of Technology (CalTech), Pasadena City College, the Rose Bowl, Villa Park Community Center Farmer’s Market, Huntington Library and Gardens, and the Metro Gold Line. You have excellent access to the 134 and 210 freeways.