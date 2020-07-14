La Villa Lake - 55 and Better

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill conference room internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Hipster Style Apartments...70's Vibes with a Modern TouchLet La Villa Lake Apartments take you back to the carefree fun of the 70's, while simultaneously awe you with modern luxury found in each apartment's renovations and the urban lifestyle of Pasadena. La Villa Lake Apartments features studios and 1bedroom apartments...all with its residents' comfort and style in mind. While offering modern touches inside each apartment...from designer flooring, to granite countertops, to thermofoil cabinetry, to stainless-steel appliances...La Villa Lake Apartments transport you back to the 70's. Step out into the lobby or the hallways, come visit the office, or put your feet up while lounging at the barbecue courtyards or the clubhouse with kitchenette, and you'll be re-introduced to the spirit of the stylish hipster days...from the decor, to the designer wallpaper, to the furniture, to the fun colors throughout the community.Located in the heart of Pasadena, living at La Villa Lake means having so many selections of entertainment and attractions, fantastic shopping and fun dining at your doorsteps...not to mention, you'll be located in the home of the annual Rose Bowl Parade, with easy access to Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Glendale, major freeways and transportation.Whether it's because of the lavish style indoors or the fun urban lifetyle outdoors, La Villa Lake Apartments is where you'll love to be!