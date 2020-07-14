All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like La Villa Lake - 55 and Better.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

La Villa Lake - 55 and Better

Open Now until 6pm
1070 North Lake Avenue · (626) 247-3845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-207 · Avail. now

$1,479

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 1-320 · Avail. now

$1,479

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 1-303 · Avail. now

$1,479

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

See 6+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-325 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Unit 1-211 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Unit 1-302 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Villa Lake - 55 and Better.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
conference room
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Hipster Style Apartments...70's Vibes with a Modern TouchLet La Villa Lake Apartments take you back to the carefree fun of the 70's, while simultaneously awe you with modern luxury found in each apartment's renovations and the urban lifestyle of Pasadena. La Villa Lake Apartments features studios and 1bedroom apartments...all with its residents' comfort and style in mind. While offering modern touches inside each apartment...from designer flooring, to granite countertops, to thermofoil cabinetry, to stainless-steel appliances...La Villa Lake Apartments transport you back to the 70's. Step out into the lobby or the hallways, come visit the office, or put your feet up while lounging at the barbecue courtyards or the clubhouse with kitchenette, and you'll be re-introduced to the spirit of the stylish hipster days...from the decor, to the designer wallpaper, to the furniture, to the fun colors throughout the community.Located in the heart of Pasadena, living at La Villa Lake means having so many selections of entertainment and attractions, fantastic shopping and fun dining at your doorsteps...not to mention, you'll be located in the home of the annual Rose Bowl Parade, with easy access to Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Glendale, major freeways and transportation.Whether it's because of the lavish style indoors or the fun urban lifetyle outdoors, La Villa Lake Apartments is where you'll love to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45.00 per each applicant
Deposit: 1100.00(1 bedroom) $900.00(Studio)Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200.00 Holding Deposit that is credited to Deposit if approved
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300/pet
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Maximum weight restriction of 25lbs.(full grown) Breed restrictions as follows (These restrictions apply to full blood or mixed at any percentage): Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Akitas, American Staffordshire Terriers, Chow Chows, Wolf Hybrids, Rotweilers, Presa Canarios or Huskies.
Parking Details: $50.00 for 1 assigned parking space (if available).
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Villa Lake - 55 and Better have any available units?
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better has 16 units available starting at $1,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does La Villa Lake - 55 and Better have?
Some of La Villa Lake - 55 and Better's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Villa Lake - 55 and Better currently offering any rent specials?
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Villa Lake - 55 and Better pet-friendly?
Yes, La Villa Lake - 55 and Better is pet friendly.
Does La Villa Lake - 55 and Better offer parking?
Yes, La Villa Lake - 55 and Better offers parking.
Does La Villa Lake - 55 and Better have units with washers and dryers?
No, La Villa Lake - 55 and Better does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does La Villa Lake - 55 and Better have a pool?
No, La Villa Lake - 55 and Better does not have a pool.
Does La Villa Lake - 55 and Better have accessible units?
Yes, La Villa Lake - 55 and Better has accessible units.
Does La Villa Lake - 55 and Better have units with dishwashers?
No, La Villa Lake - 55 and Better does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for La Villa Lake - 55 and Better?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity