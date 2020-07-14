Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill accessible garage smoke-free community

Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries. Our Premium* apartment homes offer sublime two-toned paint, granite counter tops with stainless steel gas stoves and ovens. Our professional management and maintenance team is committed to provide you with responsive service and resident care to meet your every need. We are located just minutes from "Old Town" Pasadena and the world-famous Colorado Blvd and Five Star Dining. Enjoy the inspiring views of the San Gabriel Mountains as you lounge by our sparkling pool, or enjoy your own healthy dinner while using one of our, conveniently located, commercial sized, professional barbecue grills. In addition, Michillinda Park, located just behind our pet-friendly community, is a great place for a weekend picnic or to take your dog for a walk! Apply on line right now!



