Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:46 AM

Huntington at Pasadena

890 S. Rosemead Boulevard · (833) 380-1520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107
Michilinda Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington at Pasadena.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
garage
smoke-free community
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries. Our Premium* apartment homes offer sublime two-toned paint, granite counter tops with stainless steel gas stoves and ovens. Our professional management and maintenance team is committed to provide you with responsive service and resident care to meet your every need. We are located just minutes from "Old Town" Pasadena and the world-famous Colorado Blvd and Five Star Dining. Enjoy the inspiring views of the San Gabriel Mountains as you lounge by our sparkling pool, or enjoy your own healthy dinner while using one of our, conveniently located, commercial sized, professional barbecue grills. In addition, Michillinda Park, located just behind our pet-friendly community, is a great place for a weekend picnic or to take your dog for a walk! Apply on line right now!

To connect with us via TTY, please call 711 and a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No pitbulls
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington at Pasadena have any available units?
Huntington at Pasadena has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntington at Pasadena have?
Some of Huntington at Pasadena's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington at Pasadena currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington at Pasadena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington at Pasadena pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington at Pasadena is pet friendly.
Does Huntington at Pasadena offer parking?
Yes, Huntington at Pasadena offers parking.
Does Huntington at Pasadena have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington at Pasadena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington at Pasadena have a pool?
Yes, Huntington at Pasadena has a pool.
Does Huntington at Pasadena have accessible units?
Yes, Huntington at Pasadena has accessible units.
Does Huntington at Pasadena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington at Pasadena has units with dishwashers.
