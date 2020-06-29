All apartments in Pasadena
95 N Meridith Avenue
95 N Meridith Avenue

95 North Meredith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

95 North Meredith Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !
Remodeled Spacious 2 bedrooms and 1 bath Unit.
This Unit Has Its Own Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.
Walking Distance to PCC, Cal Tech, Restaurants, Banks, Shops, Schools and More.
Don't Wait!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 N Meridith Avenue have any available units?
95 N Meridith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 N Meridith Avenue have?
Some of 95 N Meridith Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 N Meridith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
95 N Meridith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 N Meridith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 95 N Meridith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 95 N Meridith Avenue offer parking?
No, 95 N Meridith Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 95 N Meridith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 N Meridith Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 N Meridith Avenue have a pool?
No, 95 N Meridith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 95 N Meridith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 95 N Meridith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 95 N Meridith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 N Meridith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
