95 N Meridith Avenue

95 North Meredith Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106 Marceline
in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION ! Remodeled Spacious 2 bedrooms and 1 bath Unit. This Unit Has Its Own Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Walking Distance to PCC, Cal Tech, Restaurants, Banks, Shops, Schools and More. Don't Wait!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
