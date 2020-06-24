All apartments in Pasadena
94 N Chester Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

94 N Chester Avenue

94 North Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

94 North Chester Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled Completely renovated home . House features 3 Big Bedrooms with two additional Bonus rooms - Office and Deck Room in the second story attic. Extra large Master bedroom. Separate dining room with extra seating space. Beautifully Styled L Shaped extra large Kitchen with breakfast nook. House have flower lined Green front yard with Long Driveway with three car spaces before the Back gate and three cars spaces inside the gate leading into the two car garage. Huge Backyard with Fruit trees flowers, Kitchen garden and a Covered Patio with beautiful flower lined lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 N Chester Avenue have any available units?
94 N Chester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 94 N Chester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
94 N Chester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 N Chester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 94 N Chester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 94 N Chester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 94 N Chester Avenue offers parking.
Does 94 N Chester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 N Chester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 N Chester Avenue have a pool?
No, 94 N Chester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 94 N Chester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 94 N Chester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 94 N Chester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 N Chester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 N Chester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 N Chester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
