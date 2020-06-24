94 N Chester Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled Completely renovated home . House features 3 Big Bedrooms with two additional Bonus rooms - Office and Deck Room in the second story attic. Extra large Master bedroom. Separate dining room with extra seating space. Beautifully Styled L Shaped extra large Kitchen with breakfast nook. House have flower lined Green front yard with Long Driveway with three car spaces before the Back gate and three cars spaces inside the gate leading into the two car garage. Huge Backyard with Fruit trees flowers, Kitchen garden and a Covered Patio with beautiful flower lined lawn.