931 E Walnut Street

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

In the highly desired city of Pasadena, a 1,050-SqFt, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo plus a bonus loft space is waiting for you to make it home! The unique layout of this home is showcased by high ceilings, beautiful flooring, recessed lighting, and beautiful ambient lighting from the living room balcony which features a splendid view of the city. Granite countertops, a tiled backsplash, built-in stainless-steel appliances, golden honey colored cabinets, and large breakfast bar top area in the kitchen is perfect for all your culinary creations. An airy and spacious bedroom includes built-in closet storage, an expansive bathroom including dual vanities and a walk-in closet. The unit also includes a convenient stackable washer/dryer space for laundry. Across the street from Ralph's, nearby to various restaurants, cafes, and shops, plus easy access to the Foothill Freeway!