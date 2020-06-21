All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 931 E Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
931 E Walnut Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:21 AM

931 E Walnut Street

931 Walnut Street · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

931 Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 619 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
In the highly desired city of Pasadena, a 1,050-SqFt, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo plus a bonus loft space is waiting for you to make it home! The unique layout of this home is showcased by high ceilings, beautiful flooring, recessed lighting, and beautiful ambient lighting from the living room balcony which features a splendid view of the city. Granite countertops, a tiled backsplash, built-in stainless-steel appliances, golden honey colored cabinets, and large breakfast bar top area in the kitchen is perfect for all your culinary creations. An airy and spacious bedroom includes built-in closet storage, an expansive bathroom including dual vanities and a walk-in closet. The unit also includes a convenient stackable washer/dryer space for laundry. Across the street from Ralph's, nearby to various restaurants, cafes, and shops, plus easy access to the Foothill Freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 E Walnut Street have any available units?
931 E Walnut Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 E Walnut Street have?
Some of 931 E Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 E Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
931 E Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 E Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 931 E Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 931 E Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 931 E Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 931 E Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 E Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 E Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 931 E Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 931 E Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 931 E Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 931 E Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 E Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 931 E Walnut Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity