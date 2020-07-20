Rent Calculator
871 North El Molino Avenue
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 36
871 North El Molino Avenue
871 N El Molino Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
871 N El Molino Ave, Pasadena, CA 91104
The Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Grand entry, large living room dinning room with high ceiling height.
Custom luxurious kitchen. With additional....
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pasadena-ca?lid=11904028
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4641885)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 871 North El Molino Avenue have any available units?
871 North El Molino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 871 North El Molino Avenue have?
Some of 871 North El Molino Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 871 North El Molino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
871 North El Molino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 North El Molino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 871 North El Molino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 871 North El Molino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 871 North El Molino Avenue offers parking.
Does 871 North El Molino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 North El Molino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 North El Molino Avenue have a pool?
No, 871 North El Molino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 871 North El Molino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 871 North El Molino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 871 North El Molino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 North El Molino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
