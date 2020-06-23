All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

87 Wilson Ave

87 South Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

87 South Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Wood plank flooring, Granite Kitchen & Stainless Steel Appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, dishwasher and refrig. Wall a/c in livingroom and bedroom. Recess lighting, carport parking for 1 vehicle, on-site manager. No Smoking, No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Wilson Ave have any available units?
87 Wilson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 Wilson Ave have?
Some of 87 Wilson Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Wilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
87 Wilson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Wilson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 87 Wilson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 87 Wilson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 87 Wilson Ave does offer parking.
Does 87 Wilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Wilson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Wilson Ave have a pool?
No, 87 Wilson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 87 Wilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 87 Wilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Wilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Wilson Ave has units with dishwashers.
