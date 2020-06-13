840 E Green Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center conference room concierge courtyard gym pool bbq/grill media room

Located in Pasadena's most coveted and highly walkable Prado on Lake Avenue, this upgraded corner unit creates a sense of sophisticated comfort with soaring ceilings emphasized by new pendant lamps and track lighting. Boasting 1303 square feet of unparalleled living & entertaining space in an open concept layout, this recently remodeled 2BD/2BA contemporary flat is a masterpiece of first impressions. With connectivity between rooms, new flooring throughout, complete with a natural extension of the gourmet kitchen that provides an efficient cooking experience, a custom tiled backsplash, new faucet & new fridge, gas range, dishwasher & microwave. The elegant patio lives like another room with an overlook of the beautiful resort-style community pool & courtyard. Spacious & grand, the 2 ensuite bedrooms have updated, sophisticated and chic bathrooms. Prado on Lake is a full-service building offering concierge service, resort-style pool with BBQ area, fitness center, private conference rooms, movie theatre & business center near restaurants, boutiques & shopping.--