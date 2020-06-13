All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 840 E Green Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
840 E Green Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 AM

840 E Green Street

840 East Green Street · (714) 425-0814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
South Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

840 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101
South Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
concierge
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Located in Pasadena's most coveted and highly walkable Prado on Lake Avenue, this upgraded corner unit creates a sense of sophisticated comfort with soaring ceilings emphasized by new pendant lamps and track lighting. Boasting 1303 square feet of unparalleled living & entertaining space in an open concept layout, this recently remodeled 2BD/2BA contemporary flat is a masterpiece of first impressions. With connectivity between rooms, new flooring throughout, complete with a natural extension of the gourmet kitchen that provides an efficient cooking experience, a custom tiled backsplash, new faucet & new fridge, gas range, dishwasher & microwave. The elegant patio lives like another room with an overlook of the beautiful resort-style community pool & courtyard. Spacious & grand, the 2 ensuite bedrooms have updated, sophisticated and chic bathrooms. Prado on Lake is a full-service building offering concierge service, resort-style pool with BBQ area, fitness center, private conference rooms, movie theatre & business center near restaurants, boutiques & shopping.--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 E Green Street have any available units?
840 E Green Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 E Green Street have?
Some of 840 E Green Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 E Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 E Green Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 E Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 840 E Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 840 E Green Street offer parking?
No, 840 E Green Street does not offer parking.
Does 840 E Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 E Green Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 E Green Street have a pool?
Yes, 840 E Green Street has a pool.
Does 840 E Green Street have accessible units?
No, 840 E Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 E Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 E Green Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 840 E Green Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity